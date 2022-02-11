Russian Defense Minister Meets British Counterpart

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, met on Friday with its British counterpart Ben Wallace. During the session, the Russian representative announced that the response on U.S. and NATO answers over security guarantees will be released soon.

Last February 1, Moscow sent Washington a written message, which included the Kremlin's notes on the written response delivered by the U.S. to Russia, comprising its response to its security demands and requirements for resolving the crisis in Ukraine. The Russian Minister noted that Moscow has no responsibility for the escalation of the security situation in Europe, stressing that "the military-political situation in Europe is becoming more and more tense."

Further in the meeting, Russia's DM called on West countries to stop sending armament on Ukraine. It is coming from all sides, it is being done publicly… It's not entirely clear why. I would also like to understand why the United Kingdom sent its special forces to Ukraine, and how long they will stay there," Shoigu stated. According to Wallace, NATO left weapons and military equipment worth nearly $80 billion, during its withdrawal.

"It is difficult to understand where these weapons are and who will get them. We would not want this topic to fade away. Like the issue of refugees from Afghanistan. Like the issue of drug trafficking from Afghanistan," said the Russian official.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Says UK-Russia Ties “Close To Zero” https://t.co/aq5mRxMVut — Infomaniahub.com (@infomaniahub) February 11, 2022

Along the summit, Shoigu urged to stop aggravating the situation in the Russia-NATO relationship, stressing that otherwise, the cooperation level will continue to decrease, something that Russia does not desire. He exposed his hopes to discuss pressing issues with Britain "without escalation and raising the temperature even higher in relations between Russia and NATO countries."

The summit was aimed at Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's meeting with British FM Liz Truss yesterday. Lavrov noted to his British counterpart that the Russian-British relations "have perhaps reached their lowest levels in many years."