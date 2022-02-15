Shuttle Diplomacy Continues to De-Escalate Ukraine Crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country is trying to find a diplomatic solution to the situation around Ukraine.

As tensions on the Ukrainian situation keep mounting, multiple countries have been engaged in shuttle diplomacy, trying to de-escalate the crisis.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kiev on Monday for a working visit. After their talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the two parties discussed the peace process in and around Ukraine and the legal guarantees that would help to protect Ukraine. In particular, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs energy security guarantees due to the risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

Ukraine and Germany are members of the Normandy format that also includes Russia and France. Scholz said that Germany is trying to find a diplomatic solution to the situation around Ukraine. "Together with France, we have intensified our efforts in the Normandy format. It's a difficult process, but I'm sure it's worth the effort," he said.

Zelensky and Scholz also discussed Ukraine's aspirations to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Scholz said that Ukraine's possible accession to NATO is currently "out of the agenda." After his stay in Kiev, he is scheduled for a visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Moscow and held an hours-long discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis. After their talks, Macron said that his Russian counterpart assured "his desire to maintain the stability and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Following his visit to Russia, the French president visited Ukraine. After his talks with Zelensky in Kiev, Macron told a joint press conference that France would continue working with Germany to mediate the crisis.

Wrapping up the visits, Macron met with Scholz in Berlin. At a joint press conference, the French president reaffirmed that pursuing dialogue with Russia is "the only path that will make peace possible in Ukraine." Scholz emphasized "the maintenance of peace must intervene through diplomacy." In recent days, the United States has hyped up tensions between Russia and Ukraine and stoked fears of a Russian "invasion."