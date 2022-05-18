Swedish Ambassador Briefs Russia on NATO Application

"Ways to ensure national security is a sovereign right of each State, but it must not create security threats to other countries," the Russian diplomay said.

On Wednesday, the Swedish Ambassador to Russia Malena Mard informed the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that her country submitted the application for membership to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Malena Mard reported on the decision made by the Swedish government regarding NATO membership," Russian diplomacy confirmed in a statement issued after a meeting held at the request of the Swedish side.

"Ways to ensure national security is a sovereign right of each State, but it must not create security threats to other countries," the Russian statement said.

"Our concrete reaction and possible responses, including the military-technical aspect, will largely depend on the actual consequences of Sweden's integration into NATO, including the location of military bases and offensive weapons on Swedish territory."

���� #Turkey has been a member of the NATO alliance since 1952. Turkey serves as NATO’s eastern anchor with reportedly around 24 operational facilities of #NATO and the #US military. https://t.co/Pmadkojk9f — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) May 18, 2022

Russian diplomacy also indicated that "at the initiative of our neighbors in northern Europe, the structures of regional interaction are destroyed, including the Council of Baltic States and the Arctic Council, which worsens the situation in this previously stable region of the world." .

On Wednesday, the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to NATO delivered their applications to join the Alliance in Brussels, where they held a meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

This meeting took place after the Finnish Parliament approved joining the Alliance and the Swedish Government communicated its decision to request entry into NATO.