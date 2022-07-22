Russia Wants Effective Implementation of Grain Deal: Lavrov

Lavrov said that ensuring uninterrupted shipping meets the pressing objectives of maintaining food security.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for efforts to effectively implement the agreements on transporting Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and promoting Russian exports of food and fertilizers.

Lavrov made the remarks in a statement after the forementioned two documents were signed in Türkiye's Istanbul earlier in the day.

Given the significant share of Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products in international markets, ensuring uninterrupted shipping meets the pressing objectives of maintaining food security, especially for the developing and least developed countries, he said.

"The UN assistance that is provided in good faith and the constructive approach of the international community, including the Western countries, will be instrumental in this (implementing the agreements)," Lavrov said.