    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Russia Wants Effective Implementation of Grain Deal: Lavrov

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a statement on a grain exports deal in Moscow on July 22, 2022.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a statement on a grain exports deal in Moscow on July 22, 2022. | Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

Published 22 July 2022 (12 hours 28 minutes ago)
Opinion

Lavrov said that ensuring uninterrupted shipping meets the pressing objectives of maintaining food security.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for efforts to effectively implement the agreements on transporting Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and promoting Russian exports of food and fertilizers.

RELATED:
 Erdogan Says 'Good News' to Be Delivered on Grain Export

Lavrov made the remarks in a statement after the forementioned two documents were signed in Türkiye's Istanbul earlier in the day.

Given the significant share of Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products in international markets, ensuring uninterrupted shipping meets the pressing objectives of maintaining food security, especially for the developing and least developed countries, he said.

"The UN assistance that is provided in good faith and the constructive approach of the international community, including the Western countries, will be instrumental in this (implementing the agreements)," Lavrov said.

Tags

Russia Ukraine Food

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.