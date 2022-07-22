Erdogan Says 'Good News' to Be Delivered on Grain Export

The multi-party agreement will allow the resumption of shipments of grain and other food products from Ukraine to international markets through the Black Sea.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "good news" would be delivered on grain exports with the signing of a deal with Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations on Friday.

"With the participation of the United Nations Secretary-General and the Russian and Ukrainian representatives, the signatures will be put, and the problems related to the agricultural corridor will be overcome," Erdogan said, adding that "With these signatures, we will give the good news to the world."

Erdogan and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be present at the signing ceremony, which will start at 4:30 p.m. local time at the presidency's Dolmabahce office. The agreement will allow the resumption of grain and other foodstuff shipments from Ukraine to international markets through the Black Sea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Istanbul to attend the ceremony, according to press reports.The plane carrying the Russian delegation landed at Istanbul Airport at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Friday. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has also reportedly arrived to sign the agreement.

Food prices in the MENA region are close to all-time highs.



3 years ago, 10,000 LBP could get families in #Lebanon 6kg of rice.



The economic collapse aggravated by the increase in international commodity prices�� has pushed the most basic necessities out of reach for millions. pic.twitter.com/wk8N1T1WFG — World Food Programme (@WFP) July 20, 2022

The first round of negotiations among military delegations of Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine, and the United Nations representatives concluded last week with an agreement on the basic principles of the shipment process through the Black Sea.

The sides had also agreed on establishing a coordination center to conduct the entire shipment process in Istanbul where all the parties will be present.

Türkiye's involvement in this process is significantly important as the country has been controlling the maritime traffic of the Bosphorus Strait, connecting the Black Sea to the rest of the world.