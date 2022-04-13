Russia: 398 US Officials Blacklisted

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a new expansion of the denylist, including 398 U.S. officials.

Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it would apply new retaliatory measures, including the expansion of the blacklist, including 398 members of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress to be sanctioned.

"Tit-for-tat restrictions have been introduced on 398 members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress in response to another wave of sanctions that the Joe Biden administration imposed on Russia on March 24, targeting 328 members of the State Duma, which, given that some Russian lawmakers had been sanctioned earlier meant that nearly all of its members were blacklisted," reads the document.

"The individuals in question, including top officials and committee chairpersons in the lower house of the US Congress, have been blacklisted by Russia permanently," said the announcement.

"Together with other incumbent lawmakers, who, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were barred from entering Russia earlier, all members of the US Congress have been blacklisted on the basis of reciprocity," added the Russian FM.

#Russia, in response to sanctions imposed by the U.S. and #Canada, has blacklisted 398 #US congressmen and 87 Canadian senators. pic.twitter.com/6zNyI8iGOs — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 13, 2022

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that the Kremlin would shortly release the new sanctions to be imposed and the rebuilt blacklist, alongside other steps.