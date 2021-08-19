    • Live
News > World

Russia Supports Withdrawal of Foreign Military From Libya

  • Foreign mercenaries in Libya, 2021.

    Foreign mercenaries in Libya, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @FelixOJuma

Published 19 August 2021 (5 hours 1 minutes ago)
Opinion

In October 2020, the two contending governments agreed to a truce and the withdrawal of some 20,000 foreign mercenaries within three months.

Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that his country supports the withdrawal of foreign military personnel from Libya, which was agreeded during the 5+5 Military Committee meeting in August.

"We confirm Russia's support for the decisions made by the 5+5 Military Committee, including the decision on the need to withdraw all foreign troops without exception from Libyan territory," he said.

Libya's Foreign Affairs Minister Najla al Mangoush welcomed the friendly relations between his country and Russia and expressed his interest in deepening ties between Moscow and Tripoli.

"We pride ourselves on historically close relationships that are always strengthened and expanded based on mutual benefit," she noted.

Al Mangoush also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his efforts to achieve better relations between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is supported by the United Nations, and the government set by the National Liberation Army (LNA), which is commanded by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In Libya, everyday life takes place amid civil war. In October 2020, the two contending governments agreed to a truce and the withdrawal of some 20,000 foreign mercenaries within three months.

On August 15, the 5 + 5 Military Committee, which comprises five representatives from each of the two governments, urged both parties to freeze military agreements with all countries and called for the elaboration of an urgent plan for the expulsion of foreign forces and mercenaries.

The Libyan civil war has become a dispute with international nuances. Countries such as Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and France have supported the various Libyan factions even with direct military aid.

