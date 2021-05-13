Libyan Government Releases Dozens of Detainees

During a speech at the ceremony, the minister stressed importance of tolerance and forgiveness as a way to achieve national reconciliation

The Libyan Ministry of Justice on Thursday announced releasing dozens of detainees who fought with the eastern-based army against the former UN-backed government of national accord for control of the capital Tripoli.

"Sponsored by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, and the Minister of Justice, Halima Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, a celebration was held earlier on Thursday at the new Reform and Rehabilitation Institution (in Tripoli) to announce the release of 78 prisoners arrested during the war," the ministry said in a statement.

During a speech at the ceremony, the minister stressed importance of tolerance and forgiveness as a way to achieve national reconciliation, confirming that the ministry will spare no effort to end arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance.

A deadly armed conflict broke out in April 2019 between the eastern-based army and the former UN-backed government of national accord in and around Tripoli, which ended in June 2020 with the former UN-backed government announcing its takeover of all western Libya after withdrawal of the rival eastern-based army.