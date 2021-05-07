Unicef, Libya Agree To Extend Cooperation on Water Sanitation

The UNICEF, said the statement, will play a part in Libya's efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals, especially ensuring its ability to access clean and safe water by 2030.

On Thursday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it signed an agreement with the Libyan Ministry of Water Resources to extend its collaboration in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) project.

Hailing its cooperation with the Libyan ministry as "outstanding," the UN agency said in a statement that its support for the North African country also includes emergency assistance for COVID-19 response.

@libyana supports the development of youth in Libya through cooperation with UNICEF to launch a sport for development initiative.



Today, UNICEF announced a new partnership with Libyana aimed at supporting UNICEF Youth programs, including: construction of five football pitches. pic.twitter.com/wFEPZxb07Y — UNICEF Libya (@UnicefLibya) April 19, 2021

During the past ten years, the Libyans have been plagued by political and economic woes caused by civil war. Many parts of the country lack basic infrastructure to provide safe water to the citizens.