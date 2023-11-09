Israeli Army Kills 8 Palestinians During Raid in Jenin

So far this year, the Israeli army has murdered 381 Palestinians in this territory. Among the victims are 84 minors.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces carried out a raid in the city of Jenin that left 8 Palestinians dead and 14 people injured.

"Forces of the occupation army broke into the Jenin refugee camp and their snipers climbed to the roofs of several buildings, while bulldozers destroyed the streets and infrastructure," the WAFA news agency reported.

Israeli forces also surrounded the Khalil Suleiman government hospital in Jenin and opened fire "on everything including ambulances," it added.

Through a statement, the Israeli army acknowledged that its aviation accompanied the actions in Jenin, attacking "armed men who endangered our forces."

lsraeli occupation forces shoot towards civilians in Jenin, northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/6NbzbX7dyR — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 9, 2023

During the last 18 months, Israeli raids in the West Bank have left 173 Palestinians dead and over 1,430 people detained, of which 900 are "suspected" of having links to Hamas, according to the Israeli Army.

Similar to other occasions, "Israeli occupation soldiers shatter surveillance cameras as they storm homes in the Jenin refugee camp," Quds News Network reported and posted videos showing those actions.