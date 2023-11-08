Deaths and Injured in Gaza Increase Due to Israeli Bombardments

The towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, in the north of the coastal enclave, were also targeted by bombs.

On Wednesday, several media sources denounced that dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in the last hours as a result of new bombardments by the Israeli air force and artillery against the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that fighter jets launched raids on Gaza City, especially in the neighborhoods of Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Rimal Al-Janobi, Al-Sabra, Al-Nasr, Sheikh Radwan, Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shujaiya.

He also detailed that several civilians were killed when houses in the refugee camps of Jabalia and Nuseirat were hit.

In Jabalia, at least nine people were killed, and in Nuseirat, many people were buried under rubble.

Palestinians have been fleeing north Gaza on foot to escape Israel’s air attacks and ground offensive as its forces push further into the area, after issuing orders for people to leave. pic.twitter.com/NgFU8OMyKw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 8, 2023

In addition, wounded were reported following attacks in the vicinity of Al-Quds University, located in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

According to the Al Jazeera television reports, Israel continues to hit the already destroyed parts of the Strip, especially Gaza City and the densely populated neighborhood of Shujaiya.

The eastern side of Gaza City was also hit in what appears to be a need to destroy this neighborhood to facilitate the entry of Israeli tanks into the center of the territory.

Moreover, people are unable to leave their homes, either because of the intensity of the air strikes or because they simply have nowhere to go.

According to official data, since the beginning of the new cycle of violence on October 7, more than 10,500 Palestinians have lost their lives in the territory.