At the World Youth Festival, the Russian leader highlighted the need to fight against exclusion.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival, which took place in the city of Sochi on the Black Sea.

In his speech before hundreds of young people from around the world, Putin emphasized the importance of "traditional values" in shaping contemporary Russian society.

"There is something that unites us all. Today, in Russia, it is our traditional values. They are the foundation of our life and existence," he said, adding that this factor also unites humanity.

Alluding to the contemporary international situation, the Russian leader highlighted the need to fight against various forms of exclusion.

"If we are all equal, then there is no place in the world for exclusivity. There is no place in the world for arrogance or segregation," he stressed to emphasize that the main injustice of the current world order is the lack of equal conditions for all people.

Russian President Putin spoke at the World Youth Festival’s closing press conference, taking aim at Washington for its double standards in foreign policy, and praising the traditional values



"Although we are born equal, the question is: do we grow and develop under equal conditions? The answer is: 'unfortunately not.' There are no equal conditions in the world for everyone. And this is the main injustice of the current world order."

Putin also emphasized the need to work so that all people can have the same quality of life and employ "their talents for the benefit of their loved ones, their family, their country, and perhaps all humanity."

"The fact that we strive to achieve this will make the world more transparent, democratic, sustainable, balanced, and secure," Putin said and concluded with a message to young people from different countries.

"You came to Russia and made many friends here. I want you to know that now all of Russia is your friend. Our doors are always open to you and all your noble efforts," he said.

From February 29 to March 7, the World Youth Festival brought together about 20,000 young leaders from 190 countries. Among other things, they discussed issues related to creating opportunities for all and preserving peace.