Wildfires Ravage Russia's Southern Primorye Territory

The Khasansky village is battling a fire covering 3,000 hectares, while the flames have consumed 4,000 hectares in Gvozdevo.

On Tuesday, local media reported that wildfires that swept Russia's southern Primorye Territory over the weekend has expanded to 7,400 hectares, while a new fire breaking out in the Land of the Leopard National Park.

Over the past weekend, large-scale wildfires ignited in the Khasansky District of southern Primorye. As of Monday morning, the firefighters had increased to 300 persons.

"As of this morning, three active fires have been registered that have continued since the previous day, with a total area of 7,400 hectares, and three have been localized," said a representative of the Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Situations.

The south of #Primorye is engulfed in fires - the fire is approaching #Vladivostok. A fire regime has been introduced in 19 municipal districts of the region - dry grass is burning.



"In the specially protected natural areas, a fire is raging near Andreevka, covering 400 hectares, and it has been contained," said the official.

The Land of the Leopard National Park has confirmed that the fire is affecting the protected territory. The day before, a fire of 400 hectares was extinguished in the park. About 120 Amur leopards are living in the park.

"All measures must be taken to prohibit the burning of dry grass, lighting fires in these municipalities, identifying those who violate the fire safety regime and holding them accountable," Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said, as reported by The Moscow Times.