Russia Signals Nordic Response Military Manoeuvres as Provocative

The military exercise will take place from 4 to 15 March 2024 and has the participation of more than 20,000 soldiers from 13 NATO member countries.

Russia described as provocative the military exercises carried out by NATO in Arctic areas of Norway, Finland and Sweden.

These maneuvers are part of the so-called 'Nordic Response 2024'. The Kremlin warned that military incidents could be triggered.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia is following the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Nordic Response 24 exercises, in which new members Finland and Sweden participate.

He also specified that, "The military is monitoring them; all necessary means are available. Our political stance is well known: we think these exercises are demonstrative and provocative in nature".

#NordicResponse24 has started! Over the next two weeks, 20,000 allied soldiers will train on defending our Alliance's northern territories. Together, we ensure NATO's safety, demonstrating strength, unity and cohesion. Together, #WeAreNATO. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/XgIgGdDyXm — Norwegian Armed Forces | Forsvaret (@Forsvaret_no) March 3, 2024

"Any military exercise, especially near the battle line, increases the risk of military incidents. Therefore, from the point of view of guaranteeing Russia’s defense capacity, all the necessary measures are being taken," the senior diplomat underlined.

The military exercise will take place from 4 to 15 March 2024 and has the participation of more than 20,000 soldiers from 13 NATO member countries.

The objective of the exercise is to test the state of the Nordic countries' defense systems against nearby threats such as Russia.