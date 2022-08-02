Russia to Break Relations if the US Calls It 'Terrorist State'

Zakharova stated that an eventual rupture of diplomatic relations would be "a point of no-return with all the consequences that may come with it."

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Russia could sever diplomatic relations with the United States if her country is placed on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

On July 28, the US Senate approved a resolution demanding the inclusion of Russia on that list, which includes other countries such as Syria, North Korea, Iran, and Cuba.

"American lawmakers... seem to have finally given up after trying, in the anti-Russian heat, the entire available sanction arsenal, which has proven to be inefficient, and have plunged into developing such powerful, to their mind, weapon as declaring Moscow a sponsor of terrorism," Zhakarova said, as reported by TASS agency.

"They should know: we are prepared for any development of the situation. And if Washington opts to halt any contacts with Moscow, we will well get over it," she stressed.

US foreign policy, geopolitics is stuck in the 1945-90 Cold War era and can't get out of it and see reality since 2000. US since Clinton falsely dismissed Russia as irrelevant today and doesn't understand new Europe (EU), India, China reality and relevance. pic.twitter.com/QFELwQCqX9 — ���� ��������Dan Popescu ������������ (@PopescuCo) August 2, 2022

The senior Russian official also stated that an eventual rupture of diplomatic relations would be "a point of no-return with all the consequences that may come with it."

Commenting on the presence of the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Zakharova emphasized that U.S. leaders believe they are creating an international order when what they are actually doing is destabilizing peace in the world.

"Washington brings destabilization to the world. Not a single conflict has been settled over past decades yet many have been provoked," the Russian diplomat said.