    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Russia Proposes Joint Trial With Pfizer

  • The Sputnik V vaccine has proved to have 83 percent efficacy against the Delta variant.

    The Sputnik V vaccine has proved to have 83 percent efficacy against the Delta variant. | Photo: Twittter/ @Teensthack

Published 12 August 2021
Opinion

The initiative comes as a new study carried out by Axios indicates that Pfizer is only 42 percent effective against the Delta variant while Sputnik V is 83 percent effective.
 

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) proposes to Pfizer a joint clinical trial to analyze the efficacy of both vaccines to tackle the impact of the latest COVID-19 variants.

RELATED:

Argentina To Increase Domestic Production of Sputnik V

"The so-called “heterologous immunization” method, which is, basically, a mix-and-match approach, may be applied in combining the Pfizer and Sputnik V to gain better overall immunization results," Russian agency Sputnik reported on Thursday.

The Russian vaccine manufacturer touted the idea that the trials could be carried out "using one-shot Sputnik Light jab as a third booster jab for those who have already had two shots of Pfizer vaccine."

The initiative comes as a new study carried out by Axios indicates that Pfizer is only 42 percent effective against the Delta variant while Sputnik V is 83 percent effective.

Tags

Russia Delta variant Pfizer-Sputnnik V

Sputnik
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.