Russia Proposes Joint Trial With Pfizer

The initiative comes as a new study carried out by Axios indicates that Pfizer is only 42 percent effective against the Delta variant while Sputnik V is 83 percent effective.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) proposes to Pfizer a joint clinical trial to analyze the efficacy of both vaccines to tackle the impact of the latest COVID-19 variants.

"The so-called “heterologous immunization” method, which is, basically, a mix-and-match approach, may be applied in combining the Pfizer and Sputnik V to gain better overall immunization results," Russian agency Sputnik reported on Thursday.

Axios: New data suggests Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines may be less effective against Delta. "If that's not a wakeup call, I don't know what is," a senior Biden official told Axios

The Russian vaccine manufacturer touted the idea that the trials could be carried out "using one-shot Sputnik Light jab as a third booster jab for those who have already had two shots of Pfizer vaccine."

