Kremlin Suggests Biden Learn More About Russia

Peskov noted that bilateral diplomatic relations have not improved substantially because of the wrong understanding and knowledge of modern Russia.

On Wednesday, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested to U.S. President Joe Biden that he should learn more about Russia before claiming that this country only has nuclear weapons and oil.

"At the very least, these statements are fundamentally incorrect... They are evidence of a wrong understanding and knowledge of modern Russia," he said.

While Russia is the largest nuclear power and has a very large oil and gas industry, claiming that this European nation has nothing more than that is "totally wrong," Peskov explained, adding that oil exports accounted for only 15.2 percent of the Russian gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020.

The Kremlin spokesman regretted this information has not been communicated to the U.S. President and suggested that his advisors should prepare "more professional reports for him."

�� Sergey #Lavrov: Our Western colleagues, primarily the ���� #US and the ���� #EU, which is quickly adopting these “bad habits”, are quite often carried away by #sanctions. They are no longer interested in the #culture of #diplomacy or talks. In fact, they are losing it. pic.twitter.com/LYO4OOFkrH — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) July 22, 2021

Previously, during a national security-related speech, Biden said that Putin is "sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and oil wells and nothing else. Nothing else. Their economy is, what?, the eighth smallest in the world now, largest in the world? He knows he's in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous, in my view."

Referring to these statements, Peskov also stressed that relations between the two countries are not at their best despite the fact that Russia has shown its political goodwill on numerous occasions.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that the U.S.-Russian consultations on strategic stability taking place in Geneva are a very positive sign. "We hope, at least, we will be able to more fully expose our respective positions," Peskov said.