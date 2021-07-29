Russia and China To Hold Joint Military Exercises in August

Thousands of troops from the Russian and Chinese armies will take part in joint maneuvers to be held by the two countries in mid-August, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday in Moscow.

"A total of 10,000 troops will take part in the joint maneuvers," the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to the Interfax news agency.

It added that these are the Xibu (Interaction) 2021 maneuvers, which will be held on Chinese territory and in which uniformed personnel from the Eastern Military District will take part on the Russian side.

The exercises will be held at the Qingtongxia ground troops range of the Chinese Army, located in the Hui autonomous region of Ningxia, in the center of the Asian nation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that "the exercises will involve combat aircraft, artillery and armored vehicles. The maneuvers will be conducted by a joint command of the military contingents of the two countries."

The agency noted that the purpose of the August exercises is to deepen Russian-Chinese relations and the strategic partnership and interaction of the armies, to increase military cooperation and friendship between the armed forces of the two countries.

It also stressed the decision of Russia and China to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism and efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability in the region.