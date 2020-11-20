Russia Proposes Cooperation Against COVID-19 at APEC Summit

President Putin promotes the use and distribution of two Russian-registered vaccines across Asia and Pacific countries and Latin America while calling for more international cooperation in the global fight against Covid-19.

President Vladimir Putin highlighted the safety and effectiveness of two vaccines registered by Russia, against the Covid-19 pandemic, during his intervention by videoconference at a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC). The APEC summit 2020 under Malaysia's chairmanship is held on in a virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

"Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona showed two very important qualities of this type of medicine: its effectiveness and safety, and we are ready to supply it to friends of APEC and share experiences in the fight against Covid-19", declared the head of state.

Russia is already coordinating with its partners in the region to organize the supply of the vaccine and guarantee a complete production cycle in other nations, said the president, referring to negotiations with China, India, and outside the forum with Brazil.

Local media indicate that a partial report on the behavior of the post-registration or third clinical phase tests of Sputnik V demonstrated its effectiveness by 92 percent.

�� President Putin took part in the #APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting: It goes without saying that our priority is to pool efforts in countering #COVID19. ���� #Russia has much to offer our partners and friends.



�� https://t.co/7qLv0qPlYk pic.twitter.com/o2sJlwJzYR — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) November 20, 2020

On the other hand, speaking before a forum that includes 19 "economies," the term APEC has used for its members since its founding in 1989, Putin endorsed the Declaration on developing that body until 2040. Moscow is committed to supporting the forum's work regarding states' sovereignty, territorial integrity, respect for peoples' rights, and non-interference in internal affairs, the statesman stressed.

APEC, which Russia joined in 1998, includes economies from countries such as the United States, China, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, which will assume the rotating presidency of that forum in 2021.

Putin promised cooperation with that nation to organize the next top-level meeting.