Russia: Primorsky is in Emergency Due to Severe Flood Damage

On Tuesday, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako declared a state of emergency in the Primorsky Territory located in the Russian Far East, due to the extensive damage caused by severe flooding.

"A regional emergency regime is being introduced in Primorye. The damage from the disaster is such that the resources of the municipalities cannot cope with it," he said.

"This regime will allow to increase the measures of support for the population affected by the flooding," the Primorsky governor added.

The flooding, triggered by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Khanun and a polar front, wreaked havoc in Primorye. Several municipalities of this region have declared a state of emergency in the past few days.

According to the regional center of the Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Situations, the number of submerged houses has risen to 4,620 by Monday morning.

Additionally, 32 settlements are left isolated, and 58 road segments are disrupted. Over 2,500 individuals have been evacuated due to the dire situation.

Kozhemyako emphasized that the regional state of emergency empowers authorities to manage the crisis effectively on-site as well as to request federal assistance as needed.