Russia Denounces Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod

On Sunday, Russia also reported the downing of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in Kursk.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry denounced a drone strike against the southern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

"The Kiev regime’s unsuccessful attempt to attack facilities on the Russian territory with a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted at around 4 a.m. today," the Defense Ministry said.

"Russian missile defenses detected the drone and destroyed it above the territory of the Belgorod Region. No damage or casualties were reported," it added.

Ukrainian drone strikes are becoming common. On Sunday, Russia reported the downing of drones in Belgorod and Kursk. Some of them have reached Moscow, where they have caused damage to the central skyscrapers of Moskva City.

At the "Army-2023" forum, Russia presents the trophy NATO equipment seized during the special operation



It is planned that the confiscated NATO equipment, which was seized by Russian soldiers during a special military operation in Ukraine, will be presented at the international… pic.twitter.com/FC5l02n9Sx — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Dutch government announced that two F-16 fighters took off this morning to intercept two Russian bombers flying into Dutch airspace.

They were detected by Denmark, even though the Russian planes had already moved away from the Organization's airspace. of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO).

“This does not happen often, but today's incident demonstrates the importance of rapid deployment. The F-16s are on standby 24 hours a day and can take off in a matter of minutes and intercept an unidentified aircraft," the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

The Netherlands and Belgium alternately assume the tasks of protecting the Benelux airspace. Dutch forces have been taking over this task since mid-April.