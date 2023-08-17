Meanwhile, the Ukrainian casualties in Donetsk amounted to 310 soldiers, in addition to losing a tank, three armored vehicles, nine cars and a D-20 howitzer.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that the Russian army made significant advances on the Donetsk and Kharkiv fronts.

"On the Donetsk front, units of the South military group...repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of the towns of Zaliznyanske, Staromikhailivka and Krasnohirivka," Konashenkov said.

"The assault groups carried out successful offensive actions and improved their positions on the front line," he added to issue the daily war report.

On the Kupiansk front, in the eastern Kharkov region, the units of the Western group improved their front line positions with support from aviation and artillery.

PUTIN: "I want the Kiev authorities and their true handlers in the West to hear me now, and I want everyone to remember this: the people living in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Kherson and Zaporozhye have become our citizens, forever.



According to Konashenkov, the Ukrainian casualties in Donetsk amounted to 310 soldiers, in addition to losing a tank, three armored vehicles, nine cars and a D-20 howitzer.

In Kupiansk, where Russian forces repelled six attacks by the Ukrainian Army, enemy casualties amounted to 125 soldiers, in addition to two armored vehicles, two SUVs, a Tiulpan self-propelled mortar, an M777 howitzer and an M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery piece.

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday reiterated that the Alliance's position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine has not changed and assured that the path to peace is military support.