Death Toll Rises to 35 in Russian Gas Station Explosion

Russian officials said Tuesday that the death toll from a gas station explosion in Russia's Republic of Dagestan has risen to 35, including three children.

Russia's Health Ministry said 115 people were injured. A total of 65 of those injured, including 16 children, remained hospitalized as of midday Tuesday. Eleven people, including two children, were in grave condition.

The head of Dagestan Sergey Melnikov today decreed a day of mourning throughout the North Caucasian republic.

On Monday night, a car repair shop caught fire on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. The flames spread to a nearby gas station, which eventually exploded.

The subsequent fire spread over an area of 600 square meters, being extinguished at 01:21 local time on Tuesday (22:21 GMT Monday).

Authorities have said that an investigation is underway and a criminal case has been opened over the incident. Criminal proceedings have been opened for "provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life or health of consumers, resulting in the death of two or more people due to negligence," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a report.

"According to the investigation, a fire and subsequent explosion occurred during the performance of car maintenance, as a result of which people were injured and killed. In addition, nearby buildings and automobiles were damaged," the Committee added.