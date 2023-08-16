Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Attempt to Cross Into Bryansk Region

The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed that Ukraine has lost up to 250 troops in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that Russian forces have prevented a Ukrainian sabotage group from crossing into Bryansk region.

The units of Russia's Defense Ministry and the country's security forces had thwarted an attempt by six militants of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross into the Bryansk region. Five of the militants have been killed.

Russia also carried out two waves of drone attacks overnight Wednesday on the port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

The combat drone strikes damaged warehouses and grain storage facilities in one of the ports on the Danube River, the Odesa regional military administration said.

�� Russia’s Federal Security Service has published operational footage showing the site of the battle against Ukrainian saboteurs who tried to enter the Bryansk region#FSB #RussiaUkraineWar #Ukraina pic.twitter.com/qU5knb2UZC — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 16, 2023

The fires caused by the attack have been extinguished, and 11 combat drones were downed over the Odesa region overnight.

Two other drones targeting port infrastructure in the region were downed in the neighboring Mykolaiv region, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. There were no reports of casualties.

Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two in the Zaporizhzhia direction, nine in the Kupyansk direction and one in the Krasnyi Lyman direction.