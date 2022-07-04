Russia Commits To Fruitful Partnership With Latam - Lavrov

Following a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Carlos Faría, Lavrov said that "the overwhelming majority of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, or perhaps all of them, show interest in developing ties with us, and we will respond reciprocally."

According to the Foreign Minister, Russia maintains equal and mutually beneficial relations with all willing countries on a wide range of fronts, including economic, political, military-technical and cultural.

On the West, Lavrov said, "We have come to the conclusion for a long time that the West is not reliable or capable of fulfilling what was agreed," noting that it has severed all ties with Russia, except for the economic ones that are in its interest.

Both foreign ministers said that the United States blatantly steals other nations' wealth with its practice of blocking their assets in offshore accounts. Such a policy is "a blatant violation of the socio-economic rights of citizens," Lavrov said.

The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Carlos Faría met this Monday in Moscow with his counterpart from Russia, Sergey Lavrov, together with their delegations, held negotiations in Moscow to continue deepening the strategic alliance of both nations.

"It is already clear that these plans will not come true," the Russian top diplomat said regarding continued U.S. efforts to sabotage the Venezuelan economy. Russia will keep standing by Venezuela to counter U.S. aggression, Lavrov said.