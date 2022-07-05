Russia Calls on the OHCHR To Dismiss Politicized Approaches

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman called on the OHCHR, requesting the organization to dismiss politicized approaches in light of the report issued by the UN on Ukraine.

Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman demanded on Tuesday to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and her office dismiss all politicized approaches to the country, in the face of the recent report released by the UN in relation to Ukraine's conflict.

"The subject and content of the latest report from the OHCHR finally put everything in its place," reads the statement released by Zakharova responding to the regular report of the UN on human rights in Ukraine.

"It's already obvious that its experts actually serve the interests of their financial and political donors and, therefore, are not interested in establishing the true causes of gross and massive violations of human rights in Ukraine," she continued to say.

"In this regard, we again demand from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the office she leads to abandoning biased and politicized approaches in their activities, honestly and impartially fulfill the existing mandate, clearly following the spirit and letter of the Charter UN," added Zakharova.

�� Maria #Zakharova: We were perplexed by the regular report by #HRMMU entitled “Situation of human rights in Ukraine in the context of the armed attack by the Russian Federation.”



We believe the drafting of this document is beyond the HRMMU’s mandate.



��https://t.co/tMELrEm438 pic.twitter.com/cqfdw8J8wB — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) July 5, 2022

The Russian spokeswoman highlighted that specialists are not interested in revealing the real causes of gross and massive human rights violations in Ukraine.