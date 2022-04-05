Russia Is Not To Be Excluded From the OSCE

On Tuesday, the Russian envoy to the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) said no indications imply Moscow will be expelled from the organization.

On Tuesday, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said that there is no scenario for excluding the Russian Federation from the organization as there are no such rules to dictate the expulsion.

"No, such a scenario is not envisaged because there are no such norms and rules in the procedures of our organization. There is a consensus rule on which the entire organization is based," said Lukashevich, answering a relevant question.

"If the Polish presidency considers it possible to allow such intolerable things, we will fight against it in every way," Lukashevich added. The diplomat specified that now it's difficult to predict how the ministerial meeting in Lodz, planned for December, will be held, considering the Polish representatives' behavior. "Still, in order to maintain this platform, the presidency <...> will have to reckon with the fact that we need to work out some solutions," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"But in any case, we count on the remnants of reason, which should turn the Polish presidency in a more constructive direction," he concluded.

#Lukashevich: The information provocation w/staging of massacres in #Bucha allegedly by ���� military poses a direct threat to international peace & security. Russia twice demanded to convene an extraordinary meeting of #UNSC on situation in #Bucha. However, it was denied by #UK pic.twitter.com/9qEcRqSi88 — Russian Mission OSCE (@RF_OSCE) April 5, 2022

On April 5, the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held a special meeting intended to discuss the effects of the Russian special military operation in Ukrainian territory.

Following the events in Bucha, several international organizations including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet requested an inquiry on the happening in the aforementioned Ukrainian region. At the time many European countries alongside the European Commission and the EU Foreign Affairs Policy urged sanctions against Russia.