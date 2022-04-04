Russia: Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions on Flights to 52 States

Russia will extend the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on flights to 52 countries as of April 9.

According to a statement by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as of April 9, Russia will lift restrictions imposed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing flights to 52 countries without constraints.

The measure includes Argentina, India, China and South Africa, as well as other friendly countries, the Russian Prime Minister announced on Monday.

In this regard, he said that on Monday, the document was signed stating that Moscow would completely release the restrictions put in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic, adding that these restrictions applied to Russian regular and charter flights between Russia and several other countries.

Mishustin also said that it was previously possible to fly to 15 countries without restrictions; this included some Eurasian Economic Union states, Qatar, Mexico, and others.

The operational headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus said that from April 9, considering the epidemiological situation in each country, a decision was taken to thoroughly remove the restrictions on regular and charter flights with a range of nations, including the Latin American states of Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Peru, Uruguay, Costa Rica as well as Jamaica and several others around the world.