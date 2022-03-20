    • Live
News > Russia

Russia MoD: Neo-Nazis Plan False-Flag Attacks on US Diplomats

  Looking at the presence of the Azov Batallion and its actions in Mariupol, now is a good moment to examine extremism in the Ukraine more closely.

    Looking at the presence of the Azov Batallion and its actions in Mariupol, now is a good moment to examine extremism in the Ukraine more closely. | Photo: Twitter @gpovanman

Published 20 March 2022 (1 hours 13 minutes ago)
Opinion

Russia warns of planned attacks by the Azov battalion on diplomats of Western countries, including the U.S., in Lviv, located in Western Ukraine.


Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Saturday denounced plans by the so-called Azov battalion - a far-right military unit of neo-Nazi volunteers operating in Ukraine as a reserve force of the country's Armed Forces.

"An agent [handed over] of the Ukrainian Secret Service [SBU, by its Ukrainian acronym] has reported terrorist attacks planned by militiamen of the nationalist Azov battalion in Lviv against workers and facilities of diplomatic missions of the United States and other Western countries," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, Kiev is aware of the Azov militants' plans, however, it has not taken measures to prevent them, as it plans to accuse Russian forces of such attacks.

In addition, Russian news agency TASS reports, Kiev is seeking to pressure North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and supply more weaponry to Ukrainian forces.

In this context, Konashenkov announced on Wednesday the finding of a map specifying the existence of facilities storing toxic substances and their types in Ukraine. SBU is preparing a false flag operation with the use of these substances against civilians, in order to then "blame Russia for the use of chemical weapons against the population of Ukraine," he warned.

HIspanTV
by teleSUR/capc
