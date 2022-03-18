Russia: Almost 43,000 People Evacuated From Mariupol in One Day

The Russian Defense Ministry has received more than 2,600,000 applications from people wishing to be evacuated from Ukraine.



The National Defense Control Center reported Thursday that the Russian Armed Forces managed to safely evacuate nearly 43,000 people in Mariupol in the Donbas.

According to the head of the Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, this action is part of a large humanitarian operation they conduct in the city.

“As a result of the humanitarian operation in Mariupol , another 42,992 people have been safely evacuated from the city today,” he said. In addition, he specified that they have delivered about 134 tons of medicines, essential items and food to the population, including baby food.

The official also noted that the Ministry of Defense of his country received more than 7,500 requests from Ukrainian civilians and foreigners to be evacuated to Russia in the last 24 hours. He also stated that “the database already contains 2,696,239 people who wish to be evacuated from almost 2,000 settlements in Ukraine”.

#Nebenzia: Over past 24 hours, 31,000 civilians (including 89 foreigners, among whom 71 #OSCE personnel, 9 citizens of #Greece, and 9 of #Pakistan) were safely evacuated from the long-suffering #Mariupol that had been unblocked by the #Russian���� forces. pic.twitter.com/fJxSsX8tpX — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 18, 2022

Mizintsev assured that after the special military operation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 for the defense of the Donbass, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, they are moving forward to restore the peaceful life “of the territories liberated from the nationalists”.

Russian authorities have detailed that since the beginning of the special military operation so far, more than 280,000 people have been evacuated.