Supplying Arms to Ukraine Could Bring Dangerous Consequences

The Russian FM spokeswoman warned about the dangerous consequences that supplying weapons to Ukraine could bring across the Globe.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, in the light of supplies of armaments that have been sent to Ukraine, and the potential boost of weapons to the country by the U.S., adverted the dangerous consequences.

The FM Spokeswoman described the move as a destabilizing factor to the current military situation in the European country. She remarked that the package of sanctions imposed on Russia would not grant peace to Ukraine.

Zakharova's arguments came following the recent request of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to the U.S. Congress to deliver S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems as an alternative to introducing a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

The diplomat highlighted that Zelensky's statements are likely in the line of thoughtless and heartless policy against his people and Ukraine as well. She denounced the recruiting policy implemented by Ukraine's representatives in diplomatic missions in other countries, intended to take foreigners to participate in hostilities against Russia.

Zakharova called "Zelensky's volunteer foreign corps," the new foreigners who have arrived in Ukraine mainly through Poland.

According to the Spokeswoman, these foreigners arrived at the country "under the auspices and with the direct leadership of people who will not think about the fate of the Ukrainian people or Ukraine."