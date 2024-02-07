Russia Hits the Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex

The attack occurs amid a visit to Kyiv by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Borrell.

On Wednesday, the Russian Armed Forces launched an attack with long-range air and maritime weapons against sites of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex that produce explosives, missiles, unmanned vessels, and rocket launch systems.

Using aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles, Russian forces attacked weapons, fuel, and war materiel warehouses in 119 regions. In the town of Alekseevka in Donetsk, Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft.

During the day, Russia also intercepted four HIMARS multiple launch system rockets and destroyed 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles located in the Zaporozhye, Kherson, Donetsk, and Lugansk regions.

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russia attacked sites located in Mykolayiv and Kyiv with missiles and drones. Five people died and several citizens were injured.

The attack on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex occurs in the middle of a visit to Kyiv by the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, who had to take refuge in the underground floor of a hotel.

“Starting my morning in the shelter as air alarms are sounding across Kyiv,” the EU diplomat posted on his X account.

Since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed 569 aircraft, 265 helicopters, 11,967 unmanned aerial vehicles, 462 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,932 tanks and armored vehicles, 1,217 rocket launch vehicles, 7,985 cannons and mortars, and 18,349 special military vehicles.