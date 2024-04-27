Russia Activates World's First Satellite for Arctic Observation

Arktika-M was created on the basis of the unified Navigator platform of the Russian Lavochkin corporation.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, announced on Saturday the commissioning of the first satellite system in the world for the observation of the Arctic Circle.

"For the first time in the world, Russia has created a hydrometeorological space system that allows permanent observation of the Arctic region and its adjacent territories," the space agency said.

This new system named Arktika-M consists in a "hydrometeorological space system that provides continuous monitoring of the Earth's Arctic region and adjacent territories."

�� The Arktika-M satellite No. 2 was put into operation, making Russia the first in the world to create a space system for observing the Arctic, state space agency Roscosmos has reported.



Arktika-M satellite No. 1 was launched into orbit in February 2021 and the second in… pic.twitter.com/q1rOmGBbxx — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 27, 2024

The announcement comes after the successful tests were carried out on the Arktika-M No. 2 spacecraft, which, alongside Arktika-M No. 1, will provide round-the-clock monitoring of the Earth's surface and cloud cover in the region.

Arktika-M was created on the basis of the unified Navigator platform of the Russian Lavochkin corporation, specialized in space equipment, which guarantees the operation of the satellite for a period of seven years.

The first of the two devices of the system was launched in February 2021 from the Baikonur cosmodrome and the second, last December. These equipment will ensure meteorological monitoring of land space and the surface of the Arctic Ocean, including the Northern Sea Route.