Russia Has Not Any Interest in Fighting With Occidental Countries: President Putin

Today, during a TV program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin", the head of state Vladimir Putin ruled out his country’s intention to attack or fight with NATO, even if the war in Ukraine continues, something he confirmed this week at his first major press conference since the beginning of the war.

"That is sovereign nonsense. I believe that the president (of the United States, Joe) Biden himself understands that he is only a rhetorical figure to justify his erratic policy towards Russia", he affirmed in statements to the television program.

Putin also said during the congress of his party Russia United: "Together with all the people of Russia, we must defend Russia's sovereignty, freedom, security, all that is dear to us, our history, culture, values and traditions,"

"Western elites tried to bring down the Russian state system and sow confusion, but such recipes have not worked and will not work when it comes to Russia," added the president.

Any attempts to disrupt inter-ethnic, inter-religious society is crime against Russia — Putin pic.twitter.com/MJKBHyxtWJ — RT (@RT_com) December 17, 2023

The Russian president said that, everyone must remember that "Russia will be a sovereign and self-sufficient power or it will not be". " It is a very important thing that should always be in our heads and our hearts. That is why, of course, we ourselves will determine and create our future," he said.

Putin said the West initiated aggression against the country and hoped to "bring down not only Russia’s economy and social sector, but our political and state system". According to the president, "the means of such destabilization are well known and were tested by the West in many regions of the world in the framework of the so-called color revolutions".

Also in the Congress, the United Russia party announced its support to the head of state Vladimir Putin as a candidate in the next presidential elections in 2024, as announced this Sunday at its congress, which takes place in Moscow (capital).