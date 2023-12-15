President Putin stated that Ukraine's attempts to cross the Dnieper River are doomed to fail.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had repelled new attempts by Ukrainian forces to land on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the region of Kherson.

"At the Kherson front, new attempts by enemy sabotage groups to land on the islands and the left bank of the Dnieper were repulsed," stated the military report.

According to Russian military sources, the enemy lost "up to 290 men" and nearly twenty vessels in these attempts.

A year ago, in November 2022, the Russian army withdrew from the northern Dnieper, including the city of Kherson.

Since then, Kiev has not abandoned its efforts to advance south of the river, intensifying these efforts during the counteroffensive initiated this summer. As part of this counteroffensive, a small number of Ukrainian troops managed to cross the Dnieper to establish a beachhead.

The text reads, "Russian 152mm Guiatsint-B howitzers destroy armored vehicles and entrenched positions of the Ukrainian army on the Kherson axis."

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine "achieved nothing" during its counteroffensive, and its attempts to cross the Dnieper are doomed to fail.

"I don't even know why they are doing it. They are sending their people to extermination. Ukrainian military personnel themselves admit that it is a one-way path," he said.

Putin asserted that Ukrainian soldiers who managed to cross the river are now surrounded, and he criticized the Ukrainian authorities' decision to send them there as "irresponsible."