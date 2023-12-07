Russia Sends 27.5 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

On Wednesday, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry sent a plane to Egypt with 27.5 tons of humanitarian aid destined for the population of the Gaza Strip.

The cargo includes mattresses, blankets, personal care products and food. This new shipment seeks to somewhat alleviate the sufferings of thousands of Palestinians whom the Israeli occupation forces have been attacking for almost two months.

The humanitarian aid will be delivered to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent, to be later sent to the Palestinian territory.

On November 24, the Emergency Situations Ministry also sent a batch of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire that Hamas and Israel agreed to.

On that occasion, the Russian government sent 15 tons of supplies that included baby food, hygiene items, sheets, blankets and sleeping bags.

BREAKING: Over 1,000 workers have blockaded 4 arms factories across the UK which provide components for arms used by Israel in its bombardment of Gaza.



Actions are being coordinated with workers in France, Denmark and the Netherlands who are also blockading arms factories today. pic.twitter.com/B9GJ5Mqk2Q — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) December 7, 2023

On Thursday, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) reported that authorities are currently making utmost efforts with partners in a bid to summarize the Israel-Hamas truce in the Gaza Strip and extend it further until reaching a comprehensive ceasefire.

"Until this happens, Egypt will continue its cooperation with partners to work to accelerate the transfer of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip," SIS Director Diaa Rashwan said.

Israel and the Gaza-ruling Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) reached a 7-day ceasefire brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States from Nov. 24 to 30, after which Israel resumed its deadly siege and bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been the only lifeline to provide the enclave with relief supplies donated by Egypt and other countries as well as local and international organizations.

Since October 7, indiscriminate bombings carried out by Israeli occupation forces have killed over 17,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.