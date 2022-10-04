Palestine Calls on Israel to Stop Killing Its People

On Monday morning, two Palestinians were killed, and a third was critically injured by Israeli soldiers north of Ramallah City.

On Monday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, called on Israel to stop its "dangerous and irresponsible" policy of killing the Palestinians in the West Bank. .

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye told the weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet in Ramallah that the Palestinian Authority rejects the Israeli escalation in the West Bank.

"The exacerbation of grave violations of Palestinian human rights, the latest of which was the killing of the two young men in Al-Jalazone refugee camp, is rejected," he said in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that "we hold the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for this crime," calling on the international community "to break its silence regarding the blood and suffering of the Palestinians."

The moment when Israeli forces detained Palestinian child Salah Al-Natsheh after assaulting him in occupied Jerusalem.#palestine pic.twitter.com/v2gBOTkML4 — Roznama Quds | روزنامہ قدس (@roznamaquds) October 4, 2022

Similar to previous occasions, the Israeli occupation forces tried to justify what happened by arguing that the two victims tried to run over Israeli soldiers during an arrest raid in the area.

The incident was the latest in six-month-long Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank following a series of street attacks in Israel. The raids often trigger clashes and result in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians.