Chile to Open Embassy in Palestine

On Wednesday, President Gabriel Boric announced that his administration will raise the rank of the official Chilean representation in Palestine.

During an event at the Palestinian Club in Santiago City, Boric also ratified his solidarity with the Palestinian people, stressing that "Christmas is a time to reflect on the sufferings, to which we cannot remain oblivious."

“We cannot forget that a community is suffering from an illegal occupation. It is resisting while its rights and dignity are violated. That is absolutely unfair."

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Antonia Urrejola held a press conference to offer more details about President Boric's announcement.

Israel has killed 53 Palestinian children this year alone.



Source: Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP).#FreePalestine #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/T4ts3QJKsO — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) December 13, 2022

She explained that the Boric administration will raise the level of diplomatic representation to move towards the establishment of an embassy in Palestine, a nation with which Chile has relations since 1998.

The current Chilean charge d'affaires in Palestine "does have the rank of ambassador," Urrejola explained, adding that his country "will establish an honorary consulate in Bethlehem.

Since this is one of the main areas of origin of the Palestinian community residing in Chile, the representation will facilitate the reciprocal link between the parties.