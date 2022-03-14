Russia Increases Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

The Emergency Ministry added that the cargo, consisting of food and basic items, is loaded on a daily basis in the Russian regions of Belgorod, Rostov and Crimea.



The Russian Emergency Ministry reported on Sunday that in the last two days its specialists have delivered more than 330 tons of humanitarian aid to the population of Ukraine, which is being affected by the current bilateral conflict.

In a communiqué quoted by TASS news agency, the Ministry stated that among civilians are the residents of five Ukrainian regions, including those in Donbass.

“On March 11-12, three Russian Emergencies Ministry columns composed of 42 teams from the Donskoy and Noguinsk rescue centers delivered a shipment of humanitarian aid totaling more than 330 tons to regions of Ukraine and Donbass, where the most difficult situation is developing,” the text noted.

▪️Goods in form of food, essentials, clothing and household chemicals are carried in accordance with international laws for delivery of humanitarian goods. pic.twitter.com/3pvYiV3wcz — 駐日ロシア連邦大使館 (@RusEmbassyJ) March 10, 2022

The delivery of humanitarian aid to the areas most affected by the military confrontation is one of the agreements of the second and third Russian-Ukrainian negotiation rounds, as humanitarian corridors were also opened to evacuate civilians from the conflict zone, a ceasefire was established during evacuation days.