On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin began a trilateral meeting with his counterparts Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan. According to Peskov in statements to Rossiya-1 TV channel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin initiated the trilateral meeting.

"Certainly, there are not many countries that, like Russia, take on the task of facilitating efforts to resolve the situation and ease tensions," Peskov said, referring to the tense situation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Putin acknowledged Russia's close relationship with the former Soviet republics, which he called allies. "We have been planning for a long time to meet in this composition (...) Finally, this meeting has been arranged on the sidelines of today's event. I want to thank them for agreeing to talk and meet in this format."

As the #CICA 2022 Summit demonstrates, Putin's is not isolated at all. Putin is enjoying legitimacy, not only by traditional allies, but also by partners(?) & alternative energy suppliers of the West and NATO-members.

In mid-September, a conflict broke out between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. As a result, over 40 Tajik citizens died, as reported by Tajikistan, while the Kyrgyz side reported 59 deaths.

At the time, Putin held separate phone calls with the two leaders. According to the Kremlin, the President offered Russia's help in ensuring stability on the border and preventing further escalation of violence.

With over 980 km of border, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have so far delimited and demarcated 660 km after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Disputes over the use of water resources with frequent clashes between the local population and border guards are present in the region, as much of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is not demarcated.