Moscow has warned time and again of Kiev's plans to carry out false flag operations to blame Russia for attacks against Ukraine's civilian population.



Ukrainian Armed Forces shell residential areas in the city of Slavyansk to blame Russia for killing civilians, a senior Russian official has revealed.

"In Slavyansk, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out artillery shelling of residential areas and the Slavyansk food factory on June 30, 2022, in order to blame Russia for the extermination of the civilian population of Ukraine," the head of the Russian National Defense Management Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, reported on Saturday.

According to the Russian military officer, the Ukrainian reporters arrived at the site minutes after the shelling, which proves Kiev's intention, i.e. everything was coldly calculated and the attacks were staged for the purpose of anti-Russian provocation.

During such shelling, one woman was killed and 10 were wounded.

Russia is consolidating its positions in the east of Ukrainian territory with the goal of achieving the main objective of its military operation it launched on February 24 in its western neighbor: the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of the Slavic country.

in Slavyansk, Donetsk People's Republic, in the art lyceum, AFU units have deployed their armoured equipment, long-range artillery and MRLS, the approaches to the lyceum have been mined, but local population has been intentionally left uninformed; pic.twitter.com/AFaeHxHVou — diana atanasova (@gabieatanasov13) July 3, 2022

Moscow has warned time and again of Kiev's plans to carry out false flag operations to blame Russia for attacks against Ukraine's civilian population. Moreover, Russian authorities have assured that they pose no threat to the civilian population since their operations only target the neighboring country's military infrastructure.