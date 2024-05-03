Study Reveals UAE and Wagner Group Support and Arm RSF in Sudan

A recent report by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, based in Qatar, said that the RSF took advantage at the operational level the characteristics of urban warfare to reduce the conquest of the Sudanese army.

According to several reports, most notably the report of the United Nations Committee of Experts, the UAE and the Wagner Company, which is Russia's arm in Africa, played a major role in providing military support to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) the paramilitary that is fighting against the army in Sudan.

A recent report by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, based in Qatar, said that the RSF took advantage at the operational level the characteristics of urban warfare to reduce the conquest of the Sudanese army.

According to a report by the center, entitled (A Year After War: Transformations of the Conflict in Sudan and Pathways to Resolving the Crisis), issued on Wednesday, the RSF, after seven months of fighting, succeeded in seizing four out of five military garrisons in the Darfur region and seizing the entire state of Al-Jazira, after the sudden withdrawal of the army forces.

According to the report, at the strategic level, several factors favored the ability of the RSF to continue the war, most notably external support.

��"For the first time since the outbreak of conflict between the #SAF and the #RSF #militias last year, the SAF appears to be in a position where it can change the situation on the ground. It has an opportunity to invest in the recent progress it achieved in #Omdurman to carry… pic.twitter.com/xOf3jipTtB — Arab Center (@ArabCenter_en) May 2, 2024

The report said: According to multiple reports, most notably the report of the United Nations Committee of Experts, the UAE and the Wagner Company, which is Russia's arm in Africa, played a major role in providing military support to the RSF.

According to the report of the United Nations Committee of Experts, the RSF received these supplies across Sudan’s borders with Chad, the Central African Republic and Libya.

The report highlighted that this external support is linked to RSF economic activities, specifically gold trade with the UAE and the Wagner group.

An attack on El Fasher would endanger hundreds of thousands of children, warns UNICEF



Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on situation in Darfur, #Sudan



Read the full statement: https://t.co/oGGJ0JCXSa pic.twitter.com/YwMA0EJpqH — UNICEF MENA - يونيسف الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا (@UNICEFmena) May 3, 2024

He pointed out that the UAE is the main supplier of weapons to the RSF. Several shipments are unloaded weekly at an airport in eastern Chad.

The report added that the shipments include various types of weapons, including shoulder-fired air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and various types of ammunition and equipment, which are then transported in trucks across the border.

In August 2023, weapons were found on an Emirati cargo plane that was supposed to transport humanitarian aid to Sudanese refugees in Cha, according to the report.