Sudan Accuses Britain of Being Bias Towards Rsftowards RSF

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the British government of interfering in Sudan’s affairs by changing the formula and nature of a consultation session in the UN Security Council.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that Britain intervened to shift the Security Council meeting and turn the discussion to the situation in Sudan in general and the El Fasher region in particular, even though the session was dedicated to discussing a complaint filed by Sudan against the UAE.

Related: Chad Denies Interference in Sudanese Conflict

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the British government of interfering in Sudan’s affairs by changing the formula and nature of a consultation session in the UN Security Council, last Monday, to discuss a complaint Sudan had submitted against the UAE. Khartoum accused UAE of its multi-faceted sponsorship of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry expressed - according to media - its regret at what it said was “Britain’s denial of its moral and political duty as a permanent member of the Security Council. The source said Britain should address Sudan’s issues in the Council by virtue of its colonial past in Sudan, the bad effects of which still continue.” The Ministry said added that “This is due to its commercial interests with the Emirates.”

In its statement, the Ministry accused the British government of holding secret meetings with the RSF and said that this makes it a partner in responsibility for the atrocities committed by those forces and supports impunity.

��������⚡ The Sudanese Foreign Ministry accuses Britain of interfering and colluding with the Rapid Support



The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the British government of interfering in Sudan’s affairs by changing the format and nature of a consultation session in the… pic.twitter.com/8bTBIjdhaw — War Watch (@WarWatchs) May 2, 2024

The statement said that the aforementioned Security Council consultation session was held on the morning of Monday, April 29, during which Council members demanded that the RSF stop their hostilities in El Fasher State and pledge not to attack other Sudanese cities.

Since mid-April 2023, the conflict has erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, and they have engaged in a fierce war that has so far resulted in the deaths of about 15,000 people and the displacement of 8.5 million Sudanese, according to United Nations estimates.