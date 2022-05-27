Russia Asks for Investigation of US-funded Biolabs in Nigeria

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, U.S.-controlled Biolabs are operating in the Nigerian cities of Abuja, Zaria and Lagos.

On Friday, Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov said Russia is calling on WHO leaders to investigate the activities of U.S.-funded laboratories in the three Nigerian cities.

"Against the background of numerous cases of U.S. violations of biosafety requirements and facts of negligent storage of pathogenic biomaterials, we call on the leadership of the World Health Organization to investigate the activities of U.S.-funded Nigerian laboratories in Abuja, Zaria, and Lagos and inform the world community about its results," the official said.

As per the WHO report, Kirillov said that the West African strain of the monkeypox pathogen came from Nigeria, the territory where the U.S. has also deployed its biological infrastructure.

"According to available information, there are at least four Washington-controlled biolaboratories operating in Nigeria," he said.

�� Monkeypox was introduced from Nigeria, where at least four US biological laboratories operate, - said Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces. �� pic.twitter.com/QEln43wMgC — Felephant ���� (@Russia9May45) May 27, 2022

Russian Ministry of Defense briefing slides shows that two U.S.-controlled biolaboratories operate in Abuja, one in the town of Zaria and another one in Lagos.