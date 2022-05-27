China, Russia Veto New UN Sanctions on DPRK Over Missile Tests

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-2, signaling the first time there is a split decision between the five permanent members with veto power of the United Nations on a North Korea sanctions resolution.

China and Russia rejected a United Nations Security Council resolution backed by the United States on Thursday, that would have placed harsh new penalties on North Korea for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-2, signaling the first time there is a split decision between the five permanent members with veto power of the United Nations on a North Korea sanctions resolution.

Since 2006, after North Korea's first nuclear test explosion, the Security Council has imposed sanctions and reinforced them throughout the years, twelve resolutions in total, attempting to curtail its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and cut off revenue.

However, China and Russia warned the Security Council after their decision that they reject more punitive measures, emphasizing that what is required now is renewed engagement between North Korea and the United States.

China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-drafted UN Security Council resolution to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over a spate of missile launches this year, the first time that the five permanent members of the Council have been divided on the issue. https://t.co/4aGoYvXIXm — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) May 27, 2022

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield felt dissapointed but not surprised. She described as a "grave threat to international peace and security" the Asian nation's 23 ballistic missile tests in 2022, which include 6 ICBMs.

The council's most recent sanctions resolution, passed in December 2017, committed members to further restricting North Korean petroleum exports if it executed a ballistic missile launch capable of reaching intercontinental ranges.

Before the vote, Thomas-Greenfield encouraged the council to follow through on its vow and take action against the North's ICBM launches and increasing nuclear program.