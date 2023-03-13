Russia Agrees To Extend Black Sea Grain Deal by 60 Days

The second 180-day period for which the grain deal has been renewed expires on March 18.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday that Russia supports the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative for 60 days only.

At a briefing in Geneva following negotiations with UN representatives, Vershinin said that Russia "is not opposed to another extension of the Black Sea initiative after the expiration of its second deadline on March 18, but only for 60 days."

On this occasion, the diplomat brought up the issue of Russian agricultural exports. "Our future position will be determined by real progress - not in words, but in deeds - in the normalization of our agricultural exports," Vershinin said.

The Russian deputy denounced that Washington, Brussels and London have not complied with the announced easing of sanctions on Russian food and fertilizers.

"Although the trade export of Ukrainian products is steadily advancing, generating considerable benefits for Kiev, there are still barriers in the way of Russian agricultural exporters," Vershinin told journalists.

In this regard, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the international organization is committed to "the Black Sea Grains Initiative, as well as to our efforts to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilizers."

The grain agreement between Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and the UN was signed on July 22 to facilitate food exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Russia also signed a memorandum with the UN to facilitate the export of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to international markets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced the violation of the memorandum by the West, which "blatantly hinders the country's agricultural exports."