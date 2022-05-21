Serbian President Vows To Resist Sanctions Against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade would avoid aligning itself with Western sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine as long as it can.

"Our duty is to fight for our country, to stick to the decisions written by the National Security Council, as much as we can and as long as we can," Vucic told TV Pink.

Last month Serbia voted with the majority of the UN Human Rights Council to suspend Russia from the group over its military operation in Ukraine. In return, the European Union exempted Serbia from its sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports.

He also recalled that his administration partially endorsed European sanctions on Belarus by approving nine of the 25 measures presented by the Council of the European Union on April 8.