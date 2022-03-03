Cuba Rejects European Blockade of Russia Today and Sputnik

On Thursday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the European Union (EU) blockade to outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik amid the Ukraine-Russian armed conflict.
"With this decision, the EU limited the access to information and communication technologies for millions of citizens at a time of information contingency," Rodriguez tweeted.
On Tuesday, the US vetoed these media broadcasts since it considered that they were allegedly part of the Russian "war machine". Shortly after and on the same basis, Google Europe and Meta -the company owning Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp- blocked access to these media from their platforms.
Rodriguez considered this policy a paradox because these companies have previously protected the manipulation of information and the proliferation of discriminatory and hateful messages.
"The EU cannot justify this attitude either since it constantly does everything in its power to defend its geopolitical interests," he recalled, stressing that several European countries have provided Ukraine with arms to attack the Russian army.
Feb. 24, 2022, President Vladimir Putin authorized "a special military operation" in Ukraine to contain the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion towards Russian borders.
Although the Cuban government recognized the threats prompted by the NATO expansion, it lamented the escalation of the conflict and the loss of civilian lives in both armies' military attacks.