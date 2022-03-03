Cuba Rejects European Blockade of Russia Today and Sputnik

The ban also affected "There Goes It to Y'All!" (Ahi Les Va!) a program broadcast by journalist Inna Afinogenova and watched by millions of Latin Americans.

On Thursday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the European Union (EU) blockade to outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik amid the Ukraine-Russian armed conflict.

"With this decision, the EU limited the access to information and communication technologies for millions of citizens at a time of information contingency," Rodriguez tweeted.

On Tuesday, the US vetoed these media broadcasts since it considered that they were allegedly part of the Russian "war machine". Shortly after and on the same basis, Google Europe and Meta -the company owning Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp- blocked access to these media from their platforms.

Rodriguez considered this policy a paradox because these companies have previously protected the manipulation of information and the proliferation of discriminatory and hateful messages.

Chomsky providing some crucially important context missing in #Ukraine-Russia coverage in Western media: "#Russia is surrounded by US offensive weapons...no Russian leader, no matter who it is, could tolerate Ukraine joining a hostile #military alliance." pic.twitter.com/uba8trjRSZ — a beltran (@fabfashionista8) February 26, 2022

"The EU cannot justify this attitude either since it constantly does everything in its power to defend its geopolitical interests," he recalled, stressing that several European countries have provided Ukraine with arms to attack the Russian army.

Feb. 24, 2022, President Vladimir Putin authorized "a special military operation" in Ukraine to contain the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion towards Russian borders.

Although the Cuban government recognized the threats prompted by the NATO expansion, it lamented the escalation of the conflict and the loss of civilian lives in both armies' military attacks.

