ALBA TCP Condemns New Coercive Measures Against Nicaragua

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) condemned on Thursday the new coercive measures imposed by the United States (U.S.) against officials of the Government of Nicaragua.



According to the document, nine officials of President Daniel Ortega's government are banned from entering the U.S., alleging that this decision is taken for allegedly being “anti-democratic".

In this regard, the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha LLorenti, showed the rejection of the regional bloc through a statement, in which he emphasizes that this ordinance is one more of the unilateral coercive measures that "are part of the smear campaign that seeks to harm the Government and its people".

"This type of aggression violate the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and that is why the Alliance reiterates its call to the international community to denounce this type of aggression", the text refers.

Los Estados Miembros del @ALBATCP

rechazan el comunicado del Departamento de Estado del Gobierno de

los Estados Unidos de América del 9 de marzo de 2022, en contra de

nueve altos funcionarios nicaragüenses.

The Member States of the @ALBATCP reject the statement from the State Department of the Government of the United States of America on March 9, 2022, against nine senior Nicaraguan officials.

ALBA-TCP also ratified its solidarity and support to the people and government of Nicaragua, President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Last Wednesday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price revealed that the White House sanctioned nine high-ranking officials of the Nicaraguan government for their alleged involvement in detentions during the campaign for last November's general elections.

After the elections, the U.S. sanctioned the Public Prosecutor's Office and Nicaraguan officials, while President Joe Biden enacted the “Reborn” law (approved by Congress), which seeks to increase coercive measures against Nicaragua.