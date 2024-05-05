Rising Numbers of Martyrs Continue in Gaza

Israeli bombardments have not ceased in the Gazan cities of Rafah, Deir Al-Balah and Gaza, in the south, centre and north of the coastal enclave, respectively.

Today, 212 days after the start of the brutal Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, Zionist forces have killed 29 people and injured some 110 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Israeli bombardments have not ceased in the Gazan cities of Rafah, Deir Al-Balah and Gaza, in the south, centre and north of the coastal enclave, respectively. They also fired shells at the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps.

According to WAFA, the official numbers of victims of the bombings are not known, however it is known that there are dozens of them.

The Palestinian state referred to the actions and Tel Aviv as a violation of human rights because, in addition to the exorbitant number of deaths daily, it ignores the request for a ceasefire made by the UN.

Israeli airstrikes across Central Gaza yesterday caused multiple casualties and injuries, including children.



The total number of deaths during these 212 days of aggression, according to the Palestinian health entity, has increased to 34,683, while 78,018 injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health declared that despite the figures, it is not possible to know how many people are actually dead because thousands are still under the rubble or their bodies lying on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense teams cannot reach them.